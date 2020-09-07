Police appeal for witnesses after Sunderland attack

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after a man suffered what officers have described as "potentially life-changing" injuries after an assault in Sunderland.

This is reported to happened at about 7.40pm on Saturday in the Grindon area of the city.

The 24-year-old male was walking from Thorney Close across Barnes Burn towards of Grindon Broadway Social Club when he was approached by two men on the footpath, who assaulted him. Officers have said they believe the two may have had a hammer.

The victim managed to make his way home and call an ambulance. He was then taken to hospital, where he remains with head injuries.

Police are now trying to trace the two men, believed to be in their mid-20s.

This was a very serious assault that has left the victim with significant head injuries that he may never fully recover from.This type of attack is absolutely appalling and will not be tolerated in our community. We are now doing all we can to identify the attackers and make sure they are ultimately brought to justice. DC Jodie Faulkner, Northumbria Police

She asked anyone who saw two men running from the area between 7.40pm and 8pm, to get in touch. DC Faulkner added that the force would also like to see CCTV from the area.

Anyone with any information can contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 993 050920. Alternatively they can email 3123@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.