Barry Coppinger resigns as Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland has resigned.

Barry Coppinger has said he has felt "under siege" since a "damning" report into Cleveland Police was published last year, adding that this has had an impact on his health.

He announced his decision in a letter to the force's Chief Constable, Richard Lewis and it takes effect with immediate effect. An acting commissioner will be chosen from among the senior management team of Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC).

A spokesperson for the OPCC said:

We have separately been informed that a regulatory process has commenced in respect of Commissioner Coppinger. OPCC statement

A Cleveland Police spokesman added:

On Thursday 3rd September 2020 Chief Constable Richard Lewis wrote to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland. Cleveland Police

The letters relate to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland and are concerns of alleged unlawful and/or improper behaviour contrary to the Data Protection Act 2018 and/or the Freedom of Information Act 2000. Cleveland Police

In his resignation letter Mr Coppinger said:

Pressure is part and parcel of the job of a PCC, particularly so in Cleveland. I have felt under siege since the damning report into Cleveland Police 12 months ago, and have been working and making decisions while experiencing considerable, cumulative stress. It has reached the stage where this is now impacting upon my health. Barry Coppinger

He also said he was proud his office had received awards for openness and transparancy over the last five years.

Mr Coppinger was first elected in 2012 for a four-year term and won a second in 2016.

Last September Cleveland Police was the first force in the country to be rated inadequate across all areas examined by inspectors. Following this, Mr Coppinger said he would not stand for re-election.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, elections for a new commissioner, which were due to take place this year, were postponed and Mr Coppinger extended his term in office by a year.

Alex Cunningham MP, who represents Stockton North, paid tribute to Mr Coppinger.

He has dedicated most of his life to public service as a community leader, councillor and police & crime commissioner, always putting the people he represented first. No-one can over-estimate his personal sacrifice as he faced some of the toughest situations including the failure of several senior police officers and others to maintain the high standards demanded by Barry and the public. Alex Cunningham MP, Stockton North, Labour

He also wished Mr Coppinger a happy retirement and praised his choice of Richard Lewis as chief constable.