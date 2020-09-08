Extra COVID-19 testing in Redcar & Cleveland

People with COVID-19 symptoms in Redcar & Cleveland have been encouraged to get tested - with extra capacity set up in the area.

A mobile unit will be available between 9.30am-3.30pm at the Kirkleatham Walled Garden, Redcar, from the September 9-13. Testing at the Kirkleatham Walled Garden site will then return to the usual days of Wednesday and Thursday next week.

This is in addition to the testing centre at the Sainsbury’s site at Middlehaven in Middlesbrough, which is open between 8.00am-8.00pm every day.

The move comes following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Anyone experiencing a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste has been told to self-isolate immediately and arrange to get a test by dialling 119 or visiting www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test.

Anyone who is unable to book a test online, can turn up at their local test centre, where they will be seen as soon as possible.

Cllr Karen King, deputy leader of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, urged people to remember Government guidelines on social distancing, hand-washing and face coverings.

I am pleased to see an increase in testing capacity in the area and would encourage anyone who is displaying Coronavirus symptoms to get tested as soon as possible. Getting tested and following the guidance is the only way we can control the virus at present and protect ourselves, our loved ones and people in our communities who may be tackling health issues we know nothing about. Cllr Karen King, Redcar & Cleveland Council

Vulnerable people concerned about going shopping to get essential items can contact the authority via email support@redcar-cleveland.gov.uk or by calling 01642 774774.