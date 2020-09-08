Family pay tribute to teenage boy who died after East Cleveland collision

The boy who died following a traffic collision in East Cleveland on Sunday has been named as 14-year-old Leon Jamie Keeler.

He was cycling with another child and was in a collision with a dark Alfa Romeo Mito on Stanghow Road, near Skelton. He suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Leon's mother, Janine, has paid tribute to him and say his death has left "a huge hole in our hearts".

It is with great sadness that on the 6th of September 2020 at approximately 8.20pm on Stanghow Road Leon Jamie Keeler was tragically killed. He has left a huge hole in our hearts, our lives will never be the same. Rest in paradise son. Ride easy. Much love from your broken hearted Mam, Granny, Grandad, Great Grandma, Nana, brothers, sisters, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends xxx. Statement from Janine, mother of Leon Jamie Keeler.

The man who was driving the Alfa Romea was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Cleveland Police would like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet contacted them particularly any drivers who may have dash cam footage from along Stanghow Road at around that time – 8.20pm on Sunday.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been overtaken by a dark Alfa Romeo on Stanghow Road.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact contact PC Martin Tranmer of the Cleveland & Durham Specialist Operations Unit by dialling 101 and quoting reference 146054.