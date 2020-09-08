Geordie Love Islander Alex Beattie surprised members of a fitness club in Durham when he stopped by to help them fundraise.

Alex, who found fame on the ITV dating show Love Island, met personal trainer Rachael Jackson through a mutual friend.

Together, they decided to organise a fitness event to raise money for the mental health charity MIND.

The idea came from realising how many people were suffering from mental health and in particular how much lockdown had impacted them and made problems worse. A massive part of my job is helping people mentally and I know how much exercise and being outdoors can help, which made me think why not combine the two and raise money for a local charity who is very much in need of help Rachael Jackson, Personal Trainer

Both Alex and Rachael said they were "blown away" by the support they received from people in the local area. The 'boot camp' style event raised over £1,200.

Rachael Jackson and Alex Beattie Credit: Rachael Jackson

The pair were restricted in terms of how many people could take part in the fitness class because of the government guidance on COVID-19 safety. Despite this, they say the success of the event has inspired them to organise more.

It truly has made my 2020 and I can't wait to see what the future holds for more events. I want to help as many people as possible feel happy and healthy. Rachael Jackson, Personal Trainer

