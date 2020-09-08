Police are searching for a missing man from Tynemouth who is thought to have disappeared while hiking in the Yorkshire Dales.

Harry Harvey, 80, had been on an organised walking trip with a group in the upper dales when he went missing. Police say Mr Harvey is an experienced walker but they are concerned for his welfare because of the weather conditions.

Emergency services are covering a vast search area from Tan Hill down towards Reeth and Gunnerside.

Sixty trained Search and Rescue Volunteers along with seven search and rescue dog handlers, have worked with local officers to conduct extensive searches of the area where Mr Harvey was last seen. The Police NPAS helicopter now also joined the search efforts.

Officers are supporting the family during this worrying time, and I urge anyone who thinks they might have seen him to get in touch as a matter of urgency. Any information, no matter how small or irrelevant you think it is, could be key to finding Harry. Local Policing Inspector Mark Gee

Local residents and workers are being asked to check sheds, barns and other outbuildings. Any discarded camping or walking equipment should also be reported to police on 101.