Teesside MP resigns from Government front bench

A Teesside MP has resigned from his position as a minister in Boris Johnson's government.

Simon Clarke, a Conservative, who represents Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, submitted his resignation in a letter to the Prime Minister today.

He subsequently shared this news it on social media

Mr Clarke was Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, a position he had held since February. Before that, he was Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.

In his letter he said the resignation was for "purely personal reasons" and that it had been a "privilege" to serve in Mr Johnson's administration.

He was first elected to the Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland seat in 2017 and was reelected at last year's general election with an increased majority.