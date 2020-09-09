Girl, 8, left on roadside after suspected hit-and-run in Sunderland
Police are appealing for witnesses after a schoolgirl was left injured following a suspected hit-and-run.
An eight-year-old girl was left on Allendale Road in Farringdon at 5.30pm on September 8.
She did not suffer any serious injuries.
Police say a car failed to stop at the scene and they're appealing for help to trace a black Ford Mondeo Ghia.
DESCRIPTION:
Black Ford Mondeo Ghia
57 or 58 plate, with a Y prefix
Distinctive chrome trim around the windows, front grill and lower front grill
Rear spoiler
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 reference 817 070920.