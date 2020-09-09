North Yorkshire residents urged to be vigilant over COVID-19 guidelines

North Yorkshire residents have been urged to "redouble" their efforts to stick to safety guidelines on tackling COVID-19 after a rise in cases across the county.

Increases have been seen across the county but particularly in the Selby, Scarboroughand Harrogate districts with young people making up many of the new cases.

The week from September 1-7 saw 129 new cases in North Yorkshire, including 28 in the Harrogate district, 31 in Scarborough district and 36 in Selby district.

North Yorkshire County Council Leader Cllr Carl Les said the sacrifices people have made during the pandemic were "outstanding" but added that there was a need to focus on avoiding a new spike.

The county council is working with Public Health England, NHS Test and Trace and environmental health staff to study the spread of the virus in local communities and to take appropriate actions to control outbreaks.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, North Yorkshire’s director of Public Health, said the majority of new infections were among the under-30s and most of the cases were spread within households but she also said "we are aware of a small number of outbreaks related to workplaces and the hospitality sector".

A crucial step in controlling the spread of the virus is for people to limit unnecessary interactions with others. Avoid socialising outside of your social bubbles. In going about daily activities observe social distancing guidance and wear face coverings where it is not possible to maintain 2m social distance. Dr Lincoln Sargeant, director of public health, North Yorkshire County Council

Dr Sargeant also said some establishments had chosen to close "as a precaution" and that the authority did not "routinely recommend closure of a business unless this is necessary to prevent ongoing transmission linked to that business". The county council provides advice to businesses which are affected by the infections.

Cllr Caroline Dickinson, the authority's executive member for public health, added: “People must adhere to the precautions we have been taking since the start of the pandemic. These remain as important as ever. People should stick to the two-metre social distancing guidance wherever possible and wear a face covering in crowded places, as well as washing or sanitising their hands frequently. Private gatherings, whether indoors or out, should be limited to no more than six people or two households.”

