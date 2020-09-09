Pupils self-isolating after coronavirus case confirmed at Middlesbrough school

A school in Middlesbrough has confirmed a case of coronavirus.

Year 7 pupils at King's Academy in Coulby Newham are being told to self-isolate for 14 days.

A statement released on the school's website said Public Health England had instructed them to advise Year 7 students to 'self-isolate immediately until Friday 18 September, with a return to school scheduled for Monday 21 September'.

The school has said this does not affect any other year groups and so they should attend school as usual.