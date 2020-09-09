Suspected poachers tracked down after reports of deer death in Northumberland

Two suspected teenage poachers were tracked down by police after reports a deer had been captured and killed in Northumberland.Rural police officers responded to a call in the early hours of Saturday morning after a report that the animal that had been killed and abandoned nearby.They searched the area and located a teenager who was detained by police.His friend had also reportedly been in the area and motor patrols were able to trace the vehicle travelling to Ponteland.Police Dog Ulrich was also deployed and after catching the suspects scent was able to track and recover clothing and equipment believed to have been used by suspected poachers.Police said both teenagers were detained but "as it could not be proved that they had killed the deer, they were taken home and offered words of advice in front of their parents".

Following further enquiries, officers also located a second vehicle, not connected to the teens, which was stopped after the driver was acting in a suspicious manner.That vehicle was searched which resulted in the seizure of more equipment believed to be being used for other poaching offences. The driver was offered words of advice and escorted out of the area.

Rural Crime Team officer PC Alex Partington, one of the leading officers on the investigation, has promised rural communities that patrols targeting poachers will continue.

Often we need to find poachers in the act to be able to bring forward criminal charges but what we can do is seize their equipment and force them out of the area. The response at the weekend was fantastic as they acted on local intelligence to hunt down two teenagers we believed to have been poaching on Saturday morning. PC Alex Partington

Anyone with concerns about poaching or rural crime in their area are advised to contact police on 101 or via the ‘Tell Us Something’ form on their website.