A pub landlord in Stockton is refusing to serve customers from nearby Middlesbrough because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the town.

Allan White, who manages the Ramsgate pub, says he is trying to protect staff and drinkers from infections and insists the decision is "not personal."

Anyone who signs in to the pub's track and trace system with a Middlesbrough postcode is being politely asked to leave.

Mr White says: "We have customers come from Middlesbrough all the time... Now we're getting more and more and the bar staff and customers are getting wary about it."

Sarah Bowman-Abouna, Director of Public Health for Stockton-on-Tees, said: “We have not issued any advice to pubs stating that they should turn away customers from any particular geographical area.

“The advice to pubs focuses on things like social distancing, hand washing measures, and the importance of recording customers’ details for track and trace purposes.”