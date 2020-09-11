From the North: Levelling Up

A survey commissioned by ITV News has found that 67% of people living in northern England say they are not confident that the Government will deliver on its promise to 'level up' the underperforming areas of the economy where they live.

The Government say they're putting their full force into levelling up, but longstanding inequalities have been highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Join presenter and ITV Granada Reports Political Correspondent Hannah Miller, along with ITV Tyne Tees & Border Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick, and ITV Calendar's Political Correspondent Harry Horton as they ask just what the Government is doing, and will "levelling up" ever really happen?

