A further 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a charity football match on the border of Sunderland and County Durham.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases linked to the event at Burnside Working Men’s Club to 61.

Anyone who attended the event on Sunday 30 August has been asked to self-isolate until midnight on 13 September – 14 days from the date of the event.

Durham County Council and Sunderland City Council released a statement to say they are continuing to work closely with Public Health England to manage the public health response.

We were aware that a large number of people are believed to have attended the event so we always expected the number of cases to rise. We would like to thank everyone who has responded so far to our call to self-isolate if they were present at the club on 30 August and to those who have sought a test when appropriate. Amanda Healy, Director of Public Health at Durham County Council

The councils have said their initial advice remains the same in that anyone who attended the event should self-isolate for 14 days from that date unless they're contacted individually by NHS Test and Trace with further advice.

They said "in order to prevent the spread and protect ourselves and our communities, when we’re outside of the home we all need to behave as if everyone we meet is infected."

That means staying two metres apart, wash your hands for 20 seconds and do this often, covering your face in enclosed spaces, and stay at home if you have been identified as a contact of a case, have symptoms or are waiting for Covid test results. Gillian Gibson, Director of Public Health at Sunderland City Council

The councils added: