Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has signed a loan deal with the Spainish La Liga side Deportivo Alavés for the 2020/21 season.

Lejeune made 44 appearances for the Magpies. He joined from the Spanish team SD Eibar 2017.

The French defender will join former Magpies teamate Joselu, who arrived at Alavés last summer.

Lejeune scored two goals for the club, both during injury time against Everton in January, earning Newcastle a 2-2 draw.

In a statement, Newcastle United said: