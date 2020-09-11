Sunderland has been added to a national watch list by the government after a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

There were 244 new positive cases recorded in Sunderland between September 1 and September 8, or around 75 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than the national average.

Sunderland now joins Gateshead on the watch list, which was added on Thursday after cases in the borough more than trebled in the first week of September.

On Thursday, Gateshead's Director of Public said the borough faced "an extremely worrying situation."

In Newcastle, the City Council has raised the city’s COVID Control plan to 'amber'.

In a statement released on Thursday, the council said the move came "in anticipation of the city joining Gateshead, Sunderland and South Tyneside on Public Health England’s Watchlist as an Enhanced Concern area."

Sunderland will not be subject to tighter restriction or a local lockdown, but if cases continue to rise, stricter measures could be imposed, including limiting opening hours in pubs, bars and restaurants, the city council said.

As a precaution, care homes across the city have been advised to close to non-essential visits, with the exception of residents receiving end-of life care or with dementia.

It comes as the country's largest coronavirus study reveals that cases in England are now doubling every seven to eight days.

Credit: PA Images

The leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said he "welcomed" the decision, which represented "support for Sunderland, not restrictions." "Yet, we are very close to a local lockdown if there is not a rapid and drastic reduction in the number of cases. The virus is spreading across Sunderland and we need to work together to stop it."It is very simple: The current situation is extremely serious and if more people do not take more responsibility and act more sensibly then we will go back into a lockdown. This is our last chance."

Sunderland City Council has already suspended non-essential visits to care homes and all visits to adult impateint wards in South Tyneside and Sunderland. 'Enhanced support' from the government coud include priority for mobile testing and NHS Test and Trace call centre resources.

All the latest data shows how everybody - of all ages - must continue to stay vigilant, keep two metres apart from people outside of their household as much as possible, continue to wash their hands, get tested and self-isolate if you are showing symptoms. If there are more positive cases then we will look to further actions, such as other cities and towns have seen recently. Gillian Gibson, Sunderland's Director of Public Health

Speaking on Thursday, Gillian Gibson urged the city's residents to "stay at home as much as you can. Don't go out every night..."