Virtual Great North Run goes global

Runners across the world will take part in the Virtual Great North Run on September 13 to celebrate what would have been the 40th staging of the iconic half marathon.

Instead of running from Newcastle to South Shields, runners on six continents, in 57 countries will create their own route where they live, with many of them raising thousands of pounds for charities.

Over 16,000 people have signed up to the free run, which will use the viRACE app to help give runners a GNR feel. It will feature crowd noises as well as motivational messages from famous voices including Ant and Dec, Alan Shearer, Sting, Lord Sebastian Coe, Paula Radcliffe and Dame Tanni Grey Thompson.

In addition, rock legend and Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has performed a new arrangement of Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero, a song synonymous with the Great North Run and is the first song heard by runners when the starting gun is fired. Participants will hear it on the viRACE app.

The streets are usually lined with spectators who cheer on the runners as they pass by Credit: The Great North Run Company

International runners are taking the opportunity to join the virtual event, with participants taking part in 57 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australasia, North America and South America. Many are relishing the challenge of creating their own scenic half marathon, including:

Richard Taylor, who is originally from Northumberland but now lives in Japan. He will run his Great North Run in Tokyo with a route that passes Tokyo Tower, Imperial Palace and the Olympic Stadium.

Andrew Jarvis, who will complete 12 laps of his large neighbourhood in Colombia on the edge of the Andean mountain range as the sun rises.

Leigh Sedgley from Lairg in the Scottish Highlands, who is creating a route between the iconic hills of Canisp and Suilven.

British expat Paul Potter, who will be running in Tauranga, on the North Island of New Zealand. Having completed three previous Great North Runs, he is glad to be able to join his fellow countrymen from afar, albeit at what will be 9.30pm local time. He plans to take in the beautiful Mount Maunganui beach and the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

The runners usually cross the Tyne Bridge and cheer as they pass the iconic bridge Credit: The Great North Run Company

Runners are making their own Great North Run all over the world and we’re looking forward to seeing the pictures and videos once they’ve crossed their individual finish lines. Throughout this time our aim has always been to provide an experience as close as possible to the real thing, and we hope that by using the viRACE app we can do just that. Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company

Runners are asked to follow social distancing guidelines at all times.

RELATED ARTICLES: