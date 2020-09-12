Three arrested after man dies in suspected stabbing in Gateshead
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a suspected stabbing in Gateshead.
Police were called to the Leam Lane Estate at around 8pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was found unconscious on the street and taken to hospital, where he later died.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police say they believe the suspected stabbing followed a dispute at a nearby address.
Detective Inspector Graeme Dods says a police cordon will remain in place on Saturday. Officers are supporting the 28-year-old's family.
We are treating this as a murder and believe the incident has taken place inside a nearby address following a dispute between people who are known to one another. The victim is then thought to have walked into the street where he has collapsed. Three people, who are all known to the victim, are currently in police custody and are being questioned in relation to the incident.