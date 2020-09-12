Three arrested after man dies in suspected stabbing in Gateshead

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a suspected stabbing in Gateshead.

Police were called to the Leam Lane Estate at around 8pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was found unconscious on the street and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police say they believe the suspected stabbing followed a dispute at a nearby address.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dods says a police cordon will remain in place on Saturday. Officers are supporting the 28-year-old's family.