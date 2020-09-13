The man who was killed in a suspected stabbing in Gateshead on Friday has been named as Daryl Fowler. The 28-year-old was found unconcious on the Leame Lane Estate and died in hospital.

Northumbria Police say two suspects remain in custody, while a 30-year-old woman has been released.

In a statement, Mr Fowler's family said: “We are totally devastated at our loss of Daryl. He is going to be such a big miss. "Our hearts are breaking right now, we would appreciate that you will let us grieve in privacy thank you.”

Police were called to the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead at 8pm on Friday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Police believe the the suspected stabbing took place inside a house in Chevington, before Mr Fowler walked out into the street and collapsed. Detective Inspector Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said enquiries into the incident continue.He said: “We believe this has been an isolated incident between individuals who are known to each other, with no wider risk to the public."