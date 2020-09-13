28-year-old who died in suspected stabbing named as Daryl Fowler
The man who was killed in a suspected stabbing in Gateshead on Friday has been named as Daryl Fowler. The 28-year-old was found unconcious on the Leame Lane Estate and died in hospital.
Northumbria Police say two suspects remain in custody, while a 30-year-old woman has been released.
In a statement, Mr Fowler's family said: “We are totally devastated at our loss of Daryl. He is going to be such a big miss. "Our hearts are breaking right now, we would appreciate that you will let us grieve in privacy thank you.”
Police believe the the suspected stabbing took place inside a house in Chevington, before Mr Fowler walked out into the street and collapsed. Detective Inspector Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said enquiries into the incident continue.He said: “We believe this has been an isolated incident between individuals who are known to each other, with no wider risk to the public."
It is tragic that someone has lost their life and our officers will continue to offer Daryl’s family all the support they need. We would that their privacy is respected at this difficult time. Our cordon has been reduced but police will remain in the area today to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the local community.