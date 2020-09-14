A burglar who smashed a stolen car into a lamppost moments after raiding a family home in Sunderland faces jail after forensic experts found his blood on the air bag.David Hawkes crept into a house on Howarth Street in the early hours of January 7 while the occupants were asleep upstairs.After taking the keys to a Nissan Micra parked outside, Hawkes drove off but crashed the car just a mile away on Tudor Grove. He then made off on foot.The Force’s Scientific Support Unit spotted a tiny drop of blood on the air bag, which came back to match the DNA of 38-year-old Hawkes.

David Hawkes is a prolific criminal who has been a drain on our resources for some time. He has been a thorn in the side of families across Sunderland as a result of his selfish and frequent offending. Detective Constable Neil Swainston

Hawkes refuted his involvement to begin with, insisting he was a passenger in the vehicle and not responsible for the burglary.He later admitted burglary at Newcastle Crown Court and is due to be sentenced at the same court on November 6.