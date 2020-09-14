Reward on offer after series of attacks on North East emergency workers

A reward is on offer following a series of attacks on emergency workers in the North East.

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, is working with independent charity Crimestoppers to offer £1,000 for any information leading to the arrest and charge of those responsible.

In recent weeks, police officers have been spat on, paramedics have been assaulted and firefighters have had rocks thrown at them when attending deliberately started fires.

Crimestoppers is now appealing for people to speak up anonymously against these unacceptable behaviours and help prevent further threats.

897 assaults on Northumbria Police officers in the 12 months to June 2019

101 recorded incidents of assaults on other emergency workers

Kim McGuinness is calling on Government to ensure the courts use their full powers when sentencing those convicted of attacking emergency service workers.

These attacks make me furious. We need to do everything possible to fight these crimes and prevent them from happening. This reward is about encouraging reporting and seeking justice - we have to make sure we catch those who are responsible and that there are appropriate punishments in place. Our emergency workers are the very people who put their lives on the line to save others.

Anyone can contact Crimestoppers online via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or you can call their 24-hour UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.