Council leaders in the North East are writing to the Government calling for greater lockdown restrictions to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, says Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes.

Six parts of the North East are on the Government's official watchlist due to a rise in Covid cases.

Speaking to ITV News Tyne Tees on the day the "rule of six" became law, Nick Forbes says representatives from Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland made the "unanimous" decision to request measures, that are currently in place in other parts of England, brought to the region.

We're looking at a whole range of additional measures, particularly given where the virus we know is spreading, which is in pubs and contact in each others' homes. We will be asking people not to make unnecessary contact with in peoples' homes. We're going to be asking people not to visit each other either inside or outside. Nick Forbes, Newcastle City Council leader

We are also going to ask for restrictions on pub opening times and restrictions, so that it's table service only in pubs and restaurants. All local authorities from Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and Durham, we are all in unanimous agreement that we need to do this now to protect our communities. I hope the government will act too and back us. Nick Forbes, Newcastle City Council leader

Which local authorities have written to the government?

Signing the letter are Newcastle City Council, Sunderland City Council, Durham County Council, Gateshead Council, North Tyneside Council, Northumberland County Council, South Tyneside Council and the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

What is the "rule of six"?

From Monday 14 September, gatherings of more than six people will be illegal, as Boris Johnson announced in his recent Downing Street press conference.

The rules will apply across England to all ages and in any setting either indoors and outdoors, at home or a pub

A single household or support bubble that is larger than six will still be able to gather

Covid-secure venues like places of worship, gyms, restaurants and hospitality settings can still hold more than six in total

Education and work settings are not affected by the new rules

Weddings and funerals can still go ahead with a limit of 30 people if conducted in a Covid-secure way.

According to new data from Public Health England, people aged between 20 and 29 are the age group with the biggest rate of coronavirus cases in England, with more people in their twenties infected in the North East and North West compared to the rest of the country.

The data, released on Friday 11 September, shows that the infection rate among 20 to 29 year olds in the North East more than doubled last week, compared to the previous seven days.

The statistics cover last week - 31 August to 6 September - when coronavirus cases hit a four-month high.

Last week, Newcastle, Sunderland and Gateshead were among some councils telling care homes that they should also now close their doors as a precaution, writing: “Due to the increase in infection rates we are now asking that homes temporarily suspend non-essential visits to support infection prevention and control”.