Coronavirus causes job losses at Port of Tyne
The Port of Tyne has announced jobs losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic following a 'significant downturn in business' over the last year.
The port has operations at both North and South Shields, and employs hundreds of people.
34 redundancies are being considered to reduce costs.
Talks with trade unions over the job losses have opened.
Unfortunately, given the current economic climate and the lower market activity levels, we have to respond in order that the port remains viable and competitive. Regrettably, this will mean some job losses. We will of course do all we can to minimise redundancies and support our colleagues throughout. The restructure will not have a negative impact on the service we provide.