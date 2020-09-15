Kaiser Chiefs and Declan McKenna to close Newcastle's Virgin Money Unity Arena

Indie legends Kaiser Chiefs, singer-songwriter Declan McKenna and Bongo's Bingo have been confirmed as the closing acts to perform at Virgin Money Unity Arena.

The venue is the UK's first socially distanced arena and it's based at Newcastle Racecourse at Gosforth Park.

Declan McKenna Credit: JAC Media

Fans have enjoyed huge names such as Sam Fender at the open air arena, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The site has safety measures in places and audiences members are able to watch gigs from socially distanced platforms.

Kaiser Chiefs will take to the stage September 19 after Bongo's Bingo in the afternoon

Declan McKenna will perform September 20

We are delighted with how the event has worked out and we're extremely grateful to Newcastle City Council and to all local residents. Their positive can-do attitude has helped employ over 150 people in the local music industry for the last six weeks. We plan to make these final shows a big celebration for the city and its music fans. Steve Davis, Organiser

