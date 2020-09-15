Two arrested in connection with suspected murder of Steven Clark in 1990s

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a man from Redcar and Cleveland who went missing nearly 30 years ago.

Detectives from Cleveland and North Yorkshire Cold Case Unit reopened the case of Steven Clark earlier this year.

The 23-year-old, who lived in Marske-by-the-Sea, went missing in Saltburn on Monday 28, December 1992.

During investigations into the circumstances of his disappearance, detectives found no proof of life and launched a murder inquiry.

The missing persons report said that Steven was last seen at 3pm after a family walk.

The report says that he went to use the gents’ public toilets near to the pier on the promenade in Saltburn, when his mum went into the ladies at the same time, but he wasn’t seen coming out of the toilets and did not return home.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who knew Steven at the time of his disappearance, or who may have information that could help with the case.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen something on the weekend of his disappearance, which was Christmas bank holiday weekend, who maybe didn’t feel that it was relevant at the time.

Steven had been involved in a childhood road accident that left him with some physical disabilities of a severely damaged left arm, a damaged leg and pronounced limp. Officers say that his ability to walk ''could be described as severely impaired''.

Detectives believe that the key to the investigation is establishing what Steven’s relationships were like with the people that he knew, at the time of his disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page from Cleveland Police said:

Steven has been missing for 28 years. There were many question marks over his disappearance, and as a result of our initial reinvestigation and the fact that there is no proof of life, we believe that Steven has come to harm. Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page, Cleveland Police

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page added:

“I appreciate that we’re asking people to think back to the 1990s, but there may be people who knew Steven and have information that may prove vital to this case. I would urge them to come forward.

“The arrests are a significant development in the case, but we are still appealing to the public for help. We are continuing to conduct enquiries and searches may be carried out over the coming weeks.”

The two people have been released on bail pending further investigation.