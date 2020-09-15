Residents in Ashington have been warned against vigilante attacks after a man was assaulted in a case of mistaken identity.

A 38-year-old man was found with minor injuries to his face and head on Woodhorn Lane on September 12.Police have launched an investigation but they have said they believe the attack to be a case of mistaken identity.It comes after a Facebook page was set up to protest against a resident in the town who had shared indecent posts on social media.That resident has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and no longer resides in the Ashington area.

We understand local communities can feel a sense of protection over the area they live and work in however, vigilante justice can have serious consequences. Not only can innocent people become targets but ongoing investigations can be impacted which can result in cases being thrown out at court and even charges brought against those individuals taking matters into their own hands. Chief Inspector Ron Charlton, Northumbria Police

Anyone wanting to report an incident to the police can do so via 101.