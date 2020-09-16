A 100mph motorcyclist has been convicted after speeding past an unmarked police car and pulling a wheelie on the motorway.

Officers were entering the A194(M) from the slip road at Follingsby Lane in Gateshead when three motorcycles overtook them in the fast lane at speed.

The officers said they "watched in disbelief" after noticing the front rider was performing a wheelie "whilst clearly travelling at high speed in excess of 70mph".

Police followed the motorcycles and pulled over the offender – Lee Embleton, 51, who was subsequently reported for dangerous driving.

Footage showing the dangerous stunt, which happened about 1.30pm on June 23, 2018, was then passed to the Force’s collision investigation unit, which proved he was travelling at over 100mph.

Unfortunately for Embleton, he decided to carry out the ridiculous stunt right in front of an unmarked police car – and our officers were able to quickly stop him and report him for the offences. Not only did he put his own life in danger on the afternoon in question, but also every other road user. His actions could easily have had fatal consequences. Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police

Embleton, of Ashwood Grange, Thornley, Durham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on September 11. He has been handed an interim driving ban and an immediate forfeiture order was made for officers to seize the Yamaha bike.

He will be sentenced at the same court on November 13.