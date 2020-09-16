Nexus unveils new design for £362m fleet of Tyne and Wear Metro trains

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has unveiled a new design for its £362 million fleet of trains.

The company has described the new look as a 'vibrant yellow colour scheme' and has now launched a public consultation on the interior design possibilities.

The new colour scheme is a nod to the Metro’s iconic yellow PTE livery when the system first opened 40 years ago. Nexus

Nexus said the new Metro fleet, which is being built by the Swiss train manufacturer, Stadler, is set to enter service in 2023.