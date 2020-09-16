North East can expect more Covid restrictions "later this week"

Parts of the North East will face further restrictions to help combat a spike in coronavirus cases, a senior councillor has told ITV Tyne Tees.

The leader of Gateshead Council Martin Gannon said restrictions "will be introduced" and the public should expect announcements "later this week".

However, the restrictions will not put the region into a full lockdown.

This has been reported as a local lockdown. We are not asking for a local lockdown. It's not a local lockdown. But we are far away from a local lockdown. This is the last-ditch chance across the entire northern region to get control of this situation. Cllr Martin Gannon, Gateshead Council leader

On Monday 14 September, it was announced that officials from Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland had written to the government asking for new local measures.

The request included curfew restrictions on pub opening times and meeting in different households.

29 Six weeks ago there was just 29 positive Covid-19 tests in the North East

1,178 In the last seven days, there has been 1,178 positive rest results

It follows the government's announcement that residents in the UK must follow the "rule of six", with gatherings of more than six people now illegal.

Today, (Wednesday 16 September) Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted the UK does not have enough coronavirus testing capacity at present and promised it would increase to 500,000 tests-per-day by the end of October.

The government has been heavily criticised over the testing system, with some people having to wait days for a result and others being told to drive for hours to get a test.

The prime minister blamed the testing shortage on people seeking to book a test without experiencing coronavirus symptoms.