Northumbria Police arrest 60 of Tyneside’s ‘most wanted’ in five days

Police have arrested 60 of Tyneside’s ‘most wanted’ suspects in five days.

The Northumbria force launched a week of action to track down suspects across Newcastle and Gateshead as part of Operation Bastion.

Police worked on a list of 'most wanted' and then looked at where the suspects were staying.

Response officers were joined by officers from Motor Patrols and the Dog Section to conduct searches across Tyneside.

They have confirmed that 60 people were arrested for a range of unsolved crimes including burglary, assault and drugs offences.

These fugitives had been identified as some of the highest risk suspects in our region and I am delighted that so many have been arrested. They have been purposely avoiding police and it is thanks to the tenacity of officers working on Operation Bastion that they have been brought into custody. Chief Inspector Kelly Hetherington

Out of the 60 people arrested, 55 are men and five are women. A number of those arrested were escorted directly to the next available court.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of an individual who is wanted by police is asked to contact officers by calling 101.