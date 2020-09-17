Lockdown restrictions: What does it mean for our region?

New lockdown restrictions have been confirmed for residents in Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland, Newcastle and County Durham.

Matt Hancock, announcing the rules in the House of Commons, said the restrictions were being put in place amid "concerning rates of infection in parts of the North East".

Changes come as cases in the North East have risen to the second-highest in the country, after the North West.

The lockdown restrictions explained:

From Friday 18th September, new regulations ban the following:

Residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens

Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only

Late-night restriction of operating hours will be introduced, with leisure and entertainment venues required to close between 10pm to 5am.

Residents are also advised to adhere to the following guidance to further reduce rates of infection:

Not to socialise with other people outside of their own households in all public venues

Only to use public transport for essential purposes, such as travelling to school or work

Take holidays only within your own household or support bubble

Avoid attending amateur and semi-professional sporting events as spectators

The government's decision has been made in close collaboration with local leaders after seven authorities requested tougher measures in the region.

We do not take these decisions lightly. We agree with the local councils that we must follow the data and act - and the data says that we must act now so we can control the virus and keep people safe. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

Leader of Newcastle City Council Nick Forbes, who first announced the collaborative letter to central Government, told ITV Tyne Tees, "We wanted to ensure the lockdown restrictions were done on our terms".

Nick Forbes says local authorities have asked the government to confirm childcare duties between extended family members and households would be allowed.

The lockdown announcement coincides with 44 days until the end of the government's coronavirus furlough scheme, which ends on October 31st.

The job retention scheme supported millions of employees as the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown forced many businesses to close.

Rishi Sunak has hinted at 'effective ways' to replace the furlough scheme Credit: PA

The Confederation of British Industry told ITV News, "Businesses in the North East know public health must come first and have been doing all they can to keep staff and customers safe, whether it’s pubs, shops, factories or offices."

This news will come as a bitter disappointment for many businesses across the North East, but the Government cannot stand by as infection rates rise in the region. Taking action now can help to maintain confidence and avoid further restrictions on businesses and households in the months ahead. CBI

The CBI credited the seven local authorities who "recognised the risk to the wider North East" and requested tougher measures.

“With the number of new local restrictions on the rise, the Government will need to take an urgent look at the business support packages for the autumn, including a successor to the furlough scheme.”