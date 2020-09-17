Middlesbrough FC manager Neil Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: Neil Warnock is said to be 'in good spirits'

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has tested positive for COVID-19, the club has confirmed.

He is currently self-isolating and is said to be 'in good spirits'.

The club can confirm that our manager Neil Warnock has returned a positive test for COVID-19 and will be spending a period in isolation in accordance with guidelines. Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation. Middlesbrough FC

Fans have taken to Twitter to wish him well.