Murder investigation launched after suspected hit-and-run in Gateshead

A murder investigation has been launched after a suspected hit-and-run in Gateshead.

Police were called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Dunston Enterprise Park. Officers were told that a Renault Megane had knocked down a 31-year-old man outside Malla’s Sizzling Snacks but failed to stop at the scene.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. He has since been named as Paul Dean Sammons, who lived in Teams.

Specialist officers are supporting his family.

Six men and one woman have been arrested. One of those arrested, a 36-year-old man, is being held on suspicion of murder.

We have spoken to a number of witnesses and we believe that the vehicle was driven at Paul intentionally and so we are treating his death as murder. Detective inspector Graeme Barr

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers online via the Northumbria Police website quoting reference number 179 160920.

You can also call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.