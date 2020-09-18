'Devastating' suspected arson attack on farm could be case of mistaken identity

A farmer has been left devastated after his animals were killed in a suspected arson attack, which police believe to be a case of mistaken identity.Officers were called to a farm in East Boldon, shortly after 12.15am on September 17 following a report of a suspected arson attack.Police say offenders had set fire to a shed and one of the stable blocks belonging to farmer Frederick Rylance, 75, which housed a number of animals. A horse and two goats died.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the fire and police believe the incident is a case of mistaken identity. Overnight on September 5, the farm was also the target of criminal damage with offensive graffiti sprayed on the stables.It comes after discussions on social media protesting against a South Tyneside resident who is due to stand trial on a charge of rape.

The victim of this arson is absolutely distraught by what has happened. We understand that local communities can feel a sense of protection over the area they live and work in, but this kind of vigilante justice can have serious consequences. Not only can innocent people become victims of crime – as is in this case – but ongoing investigations and criminal proceedings risk being jeopardised. Sergeant Phil Smailes

