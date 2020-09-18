New COVID-19 restrictions bring early end to Virgin Money Unity Arena shows

The new government restrictions in place across the North East have forced organisers to bring an early end to live shows at the Virgin Money Unity Arena.

In light of the official announcement that new local lockdown measures will be introduced with immediate effect in the North East due to the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the region, event organisers SSD Concerts have made the decision that the final shows at Virgin Money Unity Arena will sadly no longer go ahead. SSD Concerts

Taking place at Newcastle Racecourse, Gosforth Park, the arena has hosted huge names such as Sam Fender, The Libertines, Becky Hill and Van Morrison.

It was the first socially distanced outdoor music venue in the UK and tens of thousands of music fans were able to see live gigs again while also adhering to social distancing rules.

The organisers have confirmed that the arena will close with immediate effect.

It is extremely disappointing to have to cancel these final shows at the end of what has been an incredible six week run of successfully socially-distanced concerts. We're honoured to have been able to provide a little happiness and joy to thousands of music and comedy fans throughout the region and the UK in what has been such a tough 2020 for everyone. Steve Davis, Event Organiser

The events cancelled include:

Jack Savoretti - September 18

Kaiser Chiefs - September 19

Bongo’s Bingo - September 19

Declan McKenna - September 20

Organisers have praised music fans for embracing the 'new normal' and keeping the live music scene alive in the North East.

Unfortunately, due to the rise of infection in the North East, we must comply with the council’s and the government’s latest advice. This should not take away from the fact that the people of the North East and from all over the world have embraced this pioneering run of shows. Steve Davis, Event Organiser

Since opening its doors with Sam Fender on August 13th, the arena has entertained over 50,000 audience members and employed 200 people.

Organisers say refunds for cancelled shows will be available.

RELATED ARTICLES: