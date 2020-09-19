1,000 Boro fans watch game inside the Riverside for the first time in months

The turnstiles were opened on Teesside for a thousand Middlesbrough fans invited to spectate, after six months of restrictions.

The English Football League announced pilot matches with up to 1,000 fans at games across the country this weekend.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the North East region, fans were able to watch the Championship match against Bournemouth at the Riverside Stadium in person.

Those in attendance saw a late Middlesbrough equaliser to make the final score 1-1.

But what did the fans think? ITV Tyne Tees spoke to some of them after the match:

It comes on the same day Middlesbrough announced the signing of striker Chuba Akpom. The former Arsenal youngster joins from Greek club PAOK and was Neil Warnock's "number one choice" to sign.

The forward joins Sam Morsy, Marcus Bettinelli, and Grant Hall in joining Middlesbrough during this transfer window as Warnock looks to shape his squad.