Middlesbrough have completed the signing of striker Chuba Akpom.

The former Arsenal youngster joins from Greek club PAOK.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals during his two years at the club, winning the league in 2019.

The striker has experienced success in the Championship before, having achieved promotion while on loan at Hull City and Brighton from Arsenal.

Akpom has represented England at all youth levels and made his Premier league debut aged 17.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke of excitement earlier when he revealed that the club were closing in on his main striking target, and Akpom completed the move on Saturday morning.

He said: "I'm delighted to finally have got him.

He's been my number one choice. I've wanted him for a long time. I told him what we were doing at the club, and right from day one, he wanted to come, and I'm delighted. Neil Warnock, Middlesbrough FC manager

Akpom has signed a three-year contract with an option of a further year.

The forward joins Sam Morsy, Marcus Bettinelli, and Grant Hall in joining Middlesbrough during this transfer window as Warnock looks to shape his squad.

