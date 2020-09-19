Political leaders across the North East have written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock calling on him to amend new local Covid-19 restriction measures to allow families to continue their usual childcare arrangements.

On Monday 14 September, seven local authorities came together to request stricter measures in response to rapidly rising infection rates across the region.

In a letter to the Department of Health, the leaders of Northumberland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham requested that people be able to enter other households for the purposes of childcare while the main carer was at work. This request was rejected.

On Friday 18 September at 00:01, tighter Covid measures on the North East came into effect, restricting socialising between households and a curfew on hospitality venues.

What are the current rules on childcare?

As it stands, the government says friends or family who do not live with you, must not visit your home to help with childcare unless they are part of your support bubble.

The guidance states that the only people who should help you with childcare in your home are people you live with, people in your support bubble, or registered childcare providers including nannies.

Children of parents who are separated can continue to move between households.

A day after a regional appeal for tighter measures was granted, council bosses are asking the government for an amendment Credit: PA

Councillor Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council, said the Department of Health needs to "to reverse this decision as a matter of urgency".

“We know many of our residents rely on members of their families as well as friends for childcare to enable them to work. We have asked the Government to include this exemption in what we hope will be temporary local restrictions so as not to hinder those families who continue to work hard in incredibly challenge circumstances. Cllr Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council

Not all families can afford to pay for childcare, many extended families rely on the goodwill of their relatives and we now ask that the Government urgently reconsiders this decision and recognises the reality facing many families right across the North East. Councillor Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council

Meanwhile, the Policy Director at the North East Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Walker said the restrictions on childcare support creates "huge uncertainty".

The exclusion of informal childcare is a deeply regressive step. It will negatively affect parents and carers, especially those on lower incomes more profoundly at a time when we should be building an economic recovery that is fair for all. Government must immediately amend these restrictions. Jonathan Walker, Policy Director, North East England Chamber of Commerce

Read in full the letter sent to the government by seven authority leaders in the North East:

Dear Secretary of State Matt Hancock,

It was deeply concerning to us as leaders of North East local authorities that our request for informal childcare arrangements to be allowed to continue under the new restrictions in our region had been omitted from the legislation published on Thursday evening.

Families across our region rely on the support of their relatives, friends and neighbours to care for their children while parents work long hours, typically in low-pay jobs and often in essential roles such as in the NHS. Such services cannot afford further disruption.

These parents provide an invaluable service to all sectors and as we try to recover from theprofound effects of the pandemic while simultaneously taking extraordinary measures to control the virus, this decision will be another devastating blow to families who have already suffered so much.

It was right that tighter controls were introduced across the North East considering rising transmission levels. But our collective ask was for restrictions that would limit the infection opportunities for the virus while allowing the majority of businesses to continue and residents to go about their lives with an added level of protection.

The hospitality trade, grassroots sports and household mixing are all problem areas and environments in which the virus is given the conditions to thrive. Premises in the hospitality trade can continue to operate in a COVID-secure way and sports teams can continue to fulfil their fixtures. It therefore seems unjust that employees who have already suffered so much during the course of this pandemic must make the difficult decision of whether to go to work or to stay at home and care for their children.

As a region, we recognised the spiralling situation that transmissions of the virus were becoming, and we wrote to you seeking the power to step in and take decisive action to allow us act with urgency. We are grateful that this request was largely approved but would now ask that you show the same eagerness to recognise the difficulty this additional restriction will present for the many thousands of families across the North East who do not have the means to pay for childcare.

Sincerely,Cllr Nick Forbes, Leader of Newcastle City CouncilCllr Martin Gannon, Leader of Gateshead CouncilCllr Glen Sanderson, Interim Leader of Northumberland County CouncilNorma Redfearn, Mayor of North Tyneside CouncilCllr Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside CouncilCllr Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City CouncilCllr Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County CouncilJamie Driscoll, North of Tyne Mayor

The news comes as Ministers are considering tough new coronavirus restrictions after Boris Johnson said the long-feared the second wave of the pandemic has arrived in the UK.

With new cases of the disease in England estimated to have doubled over the past week, the Prime Minister said they were keeping “everything under review”.