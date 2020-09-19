One year on: Families remember victims of blast at former SSI steelwork site

A memorial has taken place on Teeside for two people who died after an explosion at the former SSI steel works, a year ago.

John Mackay, 49, from Edinburgh and Tommy Williams, 65, from Warwickshire were remembered by friends and family in a Covid-secure ceremony in South Bank, Middlesbrough.

On 19 September 2019, the site was evacuated and a police cordon was put in place after flames were seen coming from the blast area.

It was reported that the workers were operating a cherry picker close to the blast, which was described as a "massive fireball".

Bagpipes were played while mourners laid flowers in memory of the pair who lost their lives.

Earlier this year, it was announced the former SSI steelworks site has been secured for redevelopment after a three-year battle. The South Tees Development Corporation now has control of the majority of the land.