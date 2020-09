Three men have been rescued after their fishing boat capsized off the Sunderland coast.

RNLI crews from Sunderland and Tynemouth were called to the scene close to Roker Pier on Saturday afternoon.

The three men, who were not wearing lifejackets, were pulled out of the water before being given emergency care on the way back to Sunderland Marina.

They were assessed by paramedics before being taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.