Closing time comes 'too soon' for Newcastle pubs and party-goers

In a city famous for its nightlife, it's not surprising that the 10pm curfew on bars and restaurants is seen by some in Newcastle, to have been imposed by the ultimate party pooper.

But there is of course, a very serious reason why closing time is having to come early, with data from Public Health England showing that the coronavirus infection rate among 20-29 year olds in the North East more than doubled in a week.

The 10pm curfew is just one of many new restrictions imposed by the government in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic in parts of the region.

With our hospitality sector already hit hard by the pandemic and thousands of students descending on Tyneside for Fresher's Week, ITV News Tyne Tees were out in Newcastle on Saturday night to see what impact the new restrictions are having on both party goers and our night time economy.

Tom Barton reports: