Police release new CCTV images following attempted rape on Teesside

Police have released new CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Thornaby, Stockton.

The alleged attempted rape involving a 27-year-old woman is understood to have taken place on Scarborough Street on Monday 24, August.

The images show a man described as being of Asian appearance and in his mid-20s. It is believed this person has links to the Newcastle area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information regarding the man shown in the CCTV images is asked to contact Cleveland Police.

Cleveland Police

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse you can contact Teesside Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for help and support, regardless of whether or not the offence has been reported to police. SARC provides 24 hour crisis intervention and a range of options. SARC works in partnership with local specialist services (such as Barnado’s, A Way Out and Arch) and can access support on your behalf. SARC crisis workers are available on 03333448283 24 hours a day.