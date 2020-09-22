New app launched to help shoppers in Middlesbrough avoid crowds

A new app has been launched by Middlesbrough Council to support shoppers who feel nervous going into the town during the pandemic.

The Visit Middlesbrough app hosts information on the town centre's shops, restaurants and cafes in a move designed to boost business and help recovery.

Developed using government funding, the app provides travel and safety information to encourage a controlled return to the town centre. It also monitors footfall to let people know which areas are busy. Live data can help vulnerable people plan their visit by highlighting the quietest times.

Users will also receiving up-to-date coronavirus information from the council direct to their phones.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown how crucial it is to be able to provide up-to-date information to residents. While we recognise that not everyone in Middlesbrough is online, we also know that we live in a digital age where people want the latest news and information delivered to them quickly and easily. The Visit Middlesbrough app allows us to do this. Ashley Waters, Middlesbrough's Executive Member for Regeneration

The shopping section of the app is linked to Google Maps for door-to-door navigation.

We understand that some might be hesitant to return to the town centre so soon after lockdown. The information on this app will help people to plan their next visit safely and with confidence. Ashley Waters, Middlesbrough's Executive Member for Regeneration

As government restrictions ease, Middlesbrough Council says the app will be developed further to include a 'what's on' guide for the town, promoting events and offering special deals for cultural venues.