​Police appeal after 'elderly woman' is hit by car in Darlington

​Police are appealing for witnesses after an "elderly woman" was hit by a car in Darlington.

The pedestrian was walking behind a small, dark silver car, possibly a Toyota Aygo, when it reversed out of a disabled parking bay and knocked her over. The vehicle then drove off and turned right out of the car park onto Neasham Road, in the direction of Langdale Road.

The incident happened in Matalan car park, on Neasham Road at about 2pm on September 13.

The woman, who is in her seventies, was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle may not have realised that they have struck a pedestrian, so we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may know who was driving the vehicle. We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident. Durham Constabulary

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101.