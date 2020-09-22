Spitfire flies high over region's hospitals to thank the NHS

A Second World War Spitfire has flown over dozens of the region's hospitals decorated with tributes and messages of thanks to NHS workers.

The blue Spitfire PL983 'L' with its ‘Thank You NHS’ message painted underneath its wings is on a special flight around Northern England to show appreciation to the hard working healthcare heroes who have done so much throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spitfire, which will soon be decorated with the names of 80,000 people, raising tens of thousands of pounds for NHS charities in the process, flew over Darlington Memorial Hospital before landing at Teesside Airport to refuel at 12.20pm.

The former fighter plane then took off again at 1.30pm, passing over the University Hospital of North Tees, James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

The NHS Spitfire visits Teesside International Airport.

The NHS Spitfire Project was launched by The Aircraft Restoration Company – a family owned business that specialises in aircraft maintenance, restoration and operational services.

After flying the aircraft near to their base at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford for Clap for Carers, organisers found the response so overwhelming, that they decided to make the flight a regular feature of the Thursday evening show of solidarity.

During the tenth week of Clap for Carers, the Spitfire was flown with ‘Thank You NHS’ across the underside of the aircraft for the first time.

Over the course of the next year, organisers are attempting to hand write 80,000 names onto the Spitfire, either the name of an NHS worker, a tribute to a loved one or family member, friend or neighbour who has gone the extra mile during the pandemic.

John Romain, the company’s founder and director who flew the Spitfire during today's special journey said: “It was great to stop off at Teesside Airport today to refuel as part of our journey.

"It all began with an idea around a family table during lockdown to fly our beloved photo-reconnaissance Spitfire ‘L’ around the local villages for the Clap For Our carers with ’Thank U NHS’ emblazoned on the underside of the aircraft.

“We hoped it would lift the community spirit and it did, the response was utterly overwhelming. We weren’t prepared for the emotionally charged messages of support and gratitude that we received for that first flight, it was what paved the way for the development of the NHS Spitfire project.

"Our aim was to involve the nation, enabling them to become a part of the story whilst raising funds for NHS Charities Together.

''Having now flown over hundreds of NHS hospitals and with thousands of names hand-written onto the Spitfire, we are humbled to have been able to give those in our communities a way of saying a simple thank you.”

Middlesbrough Mayor, Ben Houchen said: “I am delighted that Teesside Airport has been able to welcome this historic and unique NHS Spitfire as part of its journey across Northern England.

''It is a brilliant idea and I’m sure people right across the North-East will have been trying to get a glimpse of the plane in the skies today.

“Our NHS and care workers have been the true heroes of the coronavirus pandemic and we should all be forever indebted to them for the work they have done to save lives and care for our loved ones during this difficult time.

''As well as being a brilliant way to pay tribute to someone by having their name on the Spitfire, the money raised from this will do wonderful things for charities helping us through the pandemic.''