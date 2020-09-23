VIDEO: Stolen car brought to 'shuddering stop' when police blow out its tyres

A stolen car was brought to a 'shuddering stop' when police deployed a stinger to blow out its tyres in Northumberland - and it was all caught on video.

Police received a report that a man had stolen a Mitsubishi Shogun on September 20.

The victim reported that he had left his car to open a gate near Dinninton Hall at which point a stranger jumped in the vehicle and drove away.

The man got into his wife’s car and made off in pursuit of his own vehicle so he could direct police to the correct location.

Officers took over and witnessed the Mitsubishi being driven at high speeds through Ponteland and Stamfordham towards Morpeth.

Police were able to cut off his route out of the area and a traffic officer then deployed a stinger device to pop the vehicles tyres.

Police say it worked and the thief was brought to a stop near Gubeon Road before he got out the car and tried to make off on foot.

The officer who deployed the stinger also ran down the suspect and place him under arrest.

The 49-year-old man was taken into custody on September 22.

This response demonstrates the value of strong communication and teamwork. A number of officers have worked together to establish the direction the vehicle was heading in and set up a stinger point. It has been expertly deployed by one of our specialist traffic officers but he did not rest there and made off in pursuit of the driver. Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department

Police say the suspect tried to escape through the rural countryside but soon surrendered himself when he saw the officer in quick pursuit. Officers have also praised the victim of his response.

This wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the actions of the victim in the first instance to think on his feet and provide us with the location of his vehicle. I hope this quick response reassures our rural communities that we are committed to safeguarding them against this type of criminality. Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officers on 101 quoting log 559 20/09/20.