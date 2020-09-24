'Crusading' former Northern Echo Editor Sir Harold Evans has died, aged 92

Legendary journalist and former Editor of the Northern Echo Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92.

His wife said he died of congestive heart failure.

Sir Harold, who lived in the US, was also a successful writer.

He wrote several best-selling books, including The American Century in 1998 and the sequel They Made America in 2004, but those in the North East know him best for his work in Darlington as editor of the Northern Echo.

Sir Harold began his career at a weekly newspaper in Ashton-under-Lyne aged 16.

He later rose through the newspaper industry with roles including assistant editor of the Manchester Evening News and, after a stint in the US, as editor of The Northern Echo.

Sir Harold became editor of The Sunday Times (ST) in the late 1960s, and editor of The Times soon after Rupert Murdoch bought the paper in 1981.

1982 Credit: PA

He left the paper around a year later after clashing with Mr Murdoch over editorial independence.

Sir Harold at Buckingham Palace in London after he was knighted by the Prince of Wales for service to journalism Credit: PA

Sir Harold was renowned for his promotion of investigative journalism.

One of the most famous conducted under his stewardship was that of exposing the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who were not compensated for their birth defects.

Fellow journalists have been paying tribute to the "crusading" and "fearless" editor.

Sir Harold described journalism as his "basic passion" and was a firm advocate for accurate, truthful reporting.

"Journalism is not easy. It's the first rough draft." he said.