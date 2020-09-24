South Tyneside has UK's second highest rate of new COVID-19 cases

South Tyneside has the second highest rate of new cases of COVID-19 in the UK.

This is according to new figures for the seven days to September 20, based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 23 on the Government's coronavirus dashboard.

Newcastle has also seen a jump in cases according to the data.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 21-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Bolton, 612 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 20 - the equivalent of 212.8 per 100,000 people.

Bolton continues to record the highest rate in England, though it is down from 213.9 in the seven days to September 13.

South Tyneside has the second highest rate, up from 98.7 to 189.4 with 286 new cases.

Hyndburn is in third place, where the rate has risen from 132.0 to 183.9, with 149 new cases.

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include:

- Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 67.4 to 158.8, with 481 new cases)

- Halton (up from 81.1 to 168.5, with 218 new cases)

- Pendle (up from 72.7 to 150.9 with 139 new cases)

- Bury (up from 97.9 to 173.3 with 331 new cases)

- Manchester (up from 82.5 to 153.2 with 847 new cases)

Here is the list in full of local authorities in our region.

It reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 13.

South Tyneside 189.4 (286), 98.7 (149)

Newcastle upon Tyne 158.8 (481), 67.4 (204)

Sunderland 132.2 (367), 86.1 (239)

Gateshead 126.2 (255), 84.1 (170)

North Tyneside 93.8 (195), 50.0 (104)

Northumberland 84.0 (271), 28.5 (92)

Hartlepool 76.9 (72), 55.5 (52)

County Durham 62.4 (331), 40.4 (214)

Middlesbrough 51.8 (73), 36.9 (52)

Stockton-on-Tees 48.1 (95), 31.4 (62)

York 38.5 (81), 35.1 (74)

Hambleton 33.8 (31), 32.8 (30)

Redcar and Cleveland 32.8 (45), 19.7 (27)

Darlington 32.8 (35), 24.3 (26)

Harrogate 29.8 (48), 30.5 (49)

Richmondshire 26.1 (14), 20.5 (11)

Scarborough 25.7 (28), 41.4 (45)