Tyneside band 'Lanterns on the Lake' nominated for a Mercury Music Prize

The five-piece say they didn't quite believe they'd been nominated when they first heard they'd be nominated for a Mercury Prize this year.

Lanterns on the Lake Credit: Lanterns on the Lake

This is Lanterns on the Lake's fourth album - they started out in 2007, and over the next nine years released three albums, and toured across Europe and the USA.

In 2016, they decided to take a break...but continued to write, and they came back to together to record Spook the Herd - now a Mercury Prize nominee.

The band say in this album, they wanted to turn the microscope to issues including our hopelessly polarized politics, social media, addiction, grief and the climate crisis.

On being nominated for the award vocalist Hazel Wilde says: “We’ve always put our hearts into the music we make - but never more so than with this album. We’re especially proud of this one. So to have it recognised in this way means more than I can say.

With the tours being cancelled and everything being put on hold it was crushing to think that the record could be forgotten about. Then, right when we thought the story was over for this album, it gets nominated for the Mercury Prize. What a beautiful plot twist. Hazel Wilde

Speaking to Bass player Bob Allan, he told us what it means to the band to be nominated, and how proud they are to be representing the North East -

The awards ceremony is on Thursday 24th September.