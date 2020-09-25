A mental health campaigner from County Durham is taking on a 20-day walking challenge, which he plans to complete in Anglo-Saxon armour weighing 4.5 st.

Lewis Kirkbride is taking his passion for Anglo-Saxon history to a whole new level, by recreating the ill-fated march of King Harold. He will walk the 300 miles from York to Battle near Hastings, weighed down with authentic armour.

I’ve always been interested in the Medieval period including the Anglo-Saxon era and was able to throw myself into this knowing my friends and family are behind me. I’ve been training hard sometimes 3,4 or 5 times a week, and people are starting to recognise me out and about – it’s a real boost when people I pass give a friendly shout or beep! Lewis Kirkbride

Lewis Kirkbride's armour weighs 4.5 st Credit: Lewis Kirkbride

Lewis, 37, is raising awareness of ill mental health in men and raising money for the support service ManHealth. He is already half way to reaching his target on £10,660.

I had a tough few years and couldn’t open up to family or friends – it wasn’t that they didn’t care, but things were complicated and taking the first step was a struggle. This is where ManHealth would have made a huge difference to me, had I known at the time. Lewis Kirkbride

THE CHALLENGE:

In full armour, Lewis set off at 9am on September 25 from Stamford Bridge outside York. Over the next 20 days he will walk south, finishing in Battle near Hastings in Sussex on October 13.